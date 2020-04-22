REGINA -- The Regina Pats have officially selected the WHL’s first player granted exceptional status with their first overall pick in the WHL Bantam Draft.

Connor Bedard, 15, signed a standard player agreement with the Pats on Tuesday ahead of the draft.

With the first overall pick in the 2020 @TheWHL Bantam Draft, the Pats are proud to select, Connor Bedard!



�� - Garrett James/CSSHL.#WHLBantamDraft pic.twitter.com/sS3CMIu5es — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) April 22, 2020

“I am so honoured and excited to have the chance to be a part of a great organization like the Regina Pats,” Bedard said Tuesday.

Last year, Bedard had 43 goals and 84 points in 36 games at West Van Academy.

The Pats had first pick in 2005, when they drafted Colten Teubert.

The Moose Jaw Warriors selected Brayden Yager with their third overall pick.