A Regina police constable charged with impaired driving and a hit and run was handed a $3,000 fine and a one year driving probation.

Const. Scott Ash was sentenced in a Regina courtroom on Thursday for a collision on Aug. 21. He pled guilty to the charges.

Ash, a nine year constable with the Regina Police Service, was driving a truck at the time of the crash and collided with a smaller vehicle. No one was injured in the crash, but the smaller vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

“The sentencing yesterday is another step in a longer process,” RPS said in a statement. “That second process is an administrative process involving an investigation under The Police Act, 1990…. Ultimately, Chief Bray will decide on whatever sanctions Cst. Ash may face as the result of the administrative process. We hope to have the matter concluded by the end of this year.”

Ash continues to be on relief from duty as RPS' Professional Stands section begings a full investigation under the Police Act.