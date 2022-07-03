Regina prepares to welcome charter flight with displaced Ukrainians

Regina’s Ukrainian community is preparing to welcome the first charter flight with families displaced by the war in Ukraine.

At St. Michael’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Father Vitaliy Ihnativ prayed for a safe journey for the passengers.

This will be the first charter flight with displaced Ukrainians to land in Saskatchewan. It is coming from Warsaw where many families have taken refuge from the war. The Regina Ukrainian community is ready to extend a helping hand.

Previous charter flights have brought Ukrainians to several Canadian cities including Edmonton, Winnipeg, Montreal and Moncton.

Regina likely won’t be the final destination for everyone onboard the latest flight with some expected to travel on to other Saskatchewan communities. For those who do settle in Regina, the local Ukrainian community says they will be treated like family.

“We have a small parish but very nice parishioners. We are all together like one family, one big Ukrainian family,” said Father Vitaliy Ignativ at St. Michael’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The Monday flight is the first of several expected to land in Saskatchewan in the coming months.

The Saskatchewan government has committed over $300,000 toward the resettlement effort, including quick access to heath cards and drivers licenses for the new residents.