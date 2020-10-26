REGINA -- Here’s a look at the winners, losers and close calls as election night in Saskatchewan draws to a close.

The numbers indicated below are accurate as of 11:30 p.m. Monday evening.

REGINA CORONATION PARK

Saskatchewan Party: Mark Docherty – Leading (50.5 per cent, 2,652 votes)

New Democratic Party: Noor Burki – Trailing (41.9 per cent, 2,202 votes)

REGINA DOUGLAS PARK

New Democratic Party: Nicole Sarauer – Elected (56.9 per cent, 2,698 votes)

Saskatchewan Party: Nadeem Naz – Runner up (32.7 per cent, 1,549 votes)

REGINA ELPHINSTONE-CENTRE

New Democratic Party: Meara Conway – Elected (59.2 per cent, 2,006 votes)

Saskatchewan Party: Caesar Khan – Runner up (29.1 per cent, 922 vote)

REGINA GARDINER PARK

Saskatchewan Party: Gene Makowsky – Elected (60.5 per cent, 2,255 votes)

New Democratic Party: Faycal Haggui – Runner up (34.7 per cent, 1,294 votes)

REGINA LAKEVIEW

New Democratic Party: Carla Beck – Elected (56.5 per cent, 1,919 votes)

Saskatchewan Party: Megan Patterson – Runner up (34.3, 1,076 votes)

REGINA NORTHEAST

Saskatchewan Party: Gary Grewal – Elected (51.3 per cent. 3,232 votes)

New Democratic Party: Yens Pedersen – Runner up (41.5 per cent, 2,617 votes)

REGINA PASQUA

Saskatchewan Party: Muhammad Fiaz – Leading (47.6 per cent, 3,442 votes)

New Democratic Party: Bhajan Brar – Trailing (42.5 per cent, 2,941 votes)

REGINA ROCHDALE

Saskatchewan Party: Laura Ross – Elected (57.3 per cent, 4,782 votes)

New Democratic Party: Brett Estey – Runner up (37.1 per cent, 3,039 votes)

REGINA ROSEMONT

New Democratic Party: Trent Wotherspoon – Elected (56.3 per cent, 2,889 votes)

Saskatchewan Party: Alex Nau – Runner up (36 per cent, 1,925 votes)

REGINA UNIVERSITY

Saskatchewan Party: Tina Beaudry-Mellor – Leading (49.8 per cent, 1,409 votes)

New Democratic Party: Aleana Young – Trailing (43.9 per cent, 1,242 votes)

REGINA WALSH ACRES

Saskatchewan Party: Derek Meyers – Leading (47.8 per cent, 2,700 votes)

New Democratic Party: Kelly Hardy – Trailing (35.5 per cent, 2,005 votes)

REGINA WASCANA PLAINS

Saskatchewan Party: Christine Tell – Elected (66.3 per cent, 5,920 votes)

New Democratic Party: Mike Sinclair – Runner up (29.1 per cent, 2,597)