REGINA -- Regina Public Schools (RPS), Regina Catholic School Division (RCSD) and Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) announced they are extending remote learning for all students through April 23.

The school divisions said they are are following recommendations from local medical health officers. PVSD added that Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province's Chief Medical Health Officer, supports the recommendation.

The moves, announced in news releases Thursday, will keep the three divisions online for an additional two weeks following spring break, due to rising COVID-19 cases and the spread of variants in southern Saskatchewan.

“This is not a decision we make lightly,” Greg Enion, Regina Public Schools Director of Education, said. “We have sought out the advice of local and provincial health authorities, we have listened to our school families, our employees and our Board. We have also consulted with our partners in other Regina-area school divisions."

"This continuation of temporary remote learning is the most prudent and proactive step we can make to minimize the very real COVID-19 health risk to our students, staff, their families and to our Regina communities.”

RCSD notified families of the move on Wednesday, in a letter.

"The COVID-19 situation in Regina continues to remain a concern for local health officials and especially in our schools," the letter said. "The Local Medical Health Officers have asked us to continue at Level Four [Remote] learning until April 23."

All three divisions plan to have students back in classrooms on April 26, however, that return date is contingent on consultation with local and provincial health authorities.

Regina Public Schools said it hopes the early notification of the extension makes the move easier for families and teachers.

Regina Public and Catholic schools; and the PVSD all moved to online learning due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and variants of concern.

Moose Jaw and Caronport schools also moved to remote learning last week.