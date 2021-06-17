REGINA -- The mayor of Regina has challenged her Saskatoon counterpart to a vaccination competition.

Mayor Sandra Masters took to social media on Wednesday evening, to put the pressure on Saskatoon’s Charlie Clark.

“Bring it on, Saskatoon! In the spirit of community, health, and friendly competition,” Master wrote.

“Challenge accepted, Mayor Masters!” Clark saidn in a news release. “Saskatoon - I know we can beat Regina to the finish line on First Dose vaccinations! I am sure Mayor Masters will do a fine lip- sync when we come out on top.”

The city that records the highest number of first vaccinations, per capita, from June 17 to June 30 will win, and the losing mayor will give an on-camera lip-sync performance of a song selected by the winning city.

Saskatchewan has been one per cent short of its third and final vaccination threshold for the reopening plan since Sunday.

Sixty-nine per cent of Saskatchewan residents over 18 have received their first dose. Step Three of the reopening plan is activated once that number reaches 70 per cent.