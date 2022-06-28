Riders look to fill Evans' shoes for second consecutive season

Riders look to fill Evans' shoes for second consecutive season

Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Shaq Evans (1) catches the football against Hamilton Tiger-Cats during second half CFL football action in Regina on Saturday, June 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Shaq Evans (1) catches the football against Hamilton Tiger-Cats during second half CFL football action in Regina on Saturday, June 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

B.C. Premier Horgan announces he will step down

After five years in the role, John Horgan announced on Tuesday afternoon he plans to step down as premier of British Columbia and has asked his governing party, the NDP, to hold a leadership convention later this year.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener