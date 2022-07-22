Saskatchewan Roughriders’ head coach Craig Dickenson confirmed Friday that rookie quarterback Jake Dolegala will start on Sunday against the Toronto Argonauts.

“I would say we’re not sure, but I don’t think anybody would believe me. So yes, Jake will be our starter,” said Dickenson.

Dolegala signed with the Riders in February. The Central Connecticut State University product threw for 191 yards including two touchdowns in his two pre-season games this year.

When asked on Thursday how confident he was for the possibility of getting the start on a scale of one to 10, Dolegala replied, “Ten, why not?” with a smirk.

Dickenson was not sure who would be in the lineup as their backup quarterback on Sunday. Both Fine and Fajardo were presumed to be absent (again) from Friday’s closed practice.

Back at practice and off COVID-19 protocol were defensive back, Rolan Milligan and middle linebacker, Darnell Sankey.

As for the receiving core, Shaq Evans has been out for weeks due to injury and so is Mitchell Picton.

Duke Williams will serve his one game suspension for last week’s altercation with Argonauts defensive back Shaq Richardson. This means the Riders will be relying on their younger talent, including Kian Schaffer-Baker.

“I think I’m the youngest guy in the huddle but the most experienced especially out of the receiver group,” said Schaffer-Baker. “But you know what? I carry that chip on my shoulder and I’m going to go out there, lead the group, and lead everyone out there.”

Schaffer-Baker led the league after week six in yards after acatch with 201.

“My one coach in college always emphasized, ‘Make the first guy miss,’ so I’ll never let the first guy get me,” he said on his ability to run the ball.

Dolegala was seen putting in some extra work with the receivers after practice on Friday.

“Dolegala got more zip to the ball and Cody (Fajardo) got more touch to it, but at the end of the day, my job is to catch so it’s the same to me,” said rookie Samuel Emilus who is expected to get his second start of the year on Sunday.

“Inexperience is part of the equation but they (the receivers) got size and athleticism. Hopefully they’ll get a chance to show it,” said Dickenson.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is 5:00 p.m. on TSN.