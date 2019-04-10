

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced they will have game day themes and a concert series for the 2019 CFL season.

The Riders Halftime Summer Concert Series will start on the July 1 home opener, the team said in a news release. It will last until the Labour Day Classic on Sept. 1.

Artists include Big Sugar, Tenille Arts and Bombargo, the Riders said.

Games will also have a Pil Country DJ.

“The best fans in the country deserve the best game day experience in the country. That’s why we’re coming together at Mosaic Stadium with our Partners to give Rider Nation the best live sports entertainment possible,” Anthony Partipilo, chief brand officer, said in a news release.

Party in the Park will start three hours before each Riders game, kicking off on June 6.

A complete list of game day themes, including Sasky Saturday and Country Day, can be found on the Riders website.