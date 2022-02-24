SARM looking for more rural crime watch volunteers

A call for more volunteers to join a rural crime watch initiative has been put out by Saskatchewan Association for Rural Municipalities (SARM).

SARM said its call to action is for people in all of its 296 rural municipalities to join as volunteers with local crime watch groups.

“Rural municipal landowners have been keeping a watchful eye over their land for years because the risk of crime happening and going unnoticed in remote areas is a reality they live with. So this idea of a Rural Crime Watch Association is exactly what we need for our residents. The only way we will find success with our recently established Saskatchewan Rural Crime Watch Association (SRCWA) is by members joining together to volunteer,” said Ray Orb, SARM President in a release.

Statistics show that areas with crime watch programs tend to have lower criminal activity.

SARM said that includes less theft of equipment and grain, vandalism, dumping of garbage, trespassing, break-and-enters, and cattle rustling.

Volunteers work together in their RMs to report suspicious activity immediately to the RCMP or 911.

“It’s as simple as taking a ride with a neighbor to check the land, watching for suspicious vehicles and activities while out in your yard, using a member call list or “What's App” to report suspicious behavior in the neighborhood.” said Tim Brodt, Saskatchewan Rural Crime Watch Association President.

SARM said the newly formed collaboration is already underway.