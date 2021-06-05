REGINA -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in Saskatchewan have dipped below 100 patients for the first time since November, according to data from the province’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The province reported there are 98 people in hospital related to the virus, as of Saturday. Saskatchewan last reported a hospitalization total below 100 on November 22, 2020. Nineteen patients are currently in intensive care.

The Government of Saskatchewan also reported three COVID-19 deaths and 99 new cases.

The deaths include two people in the 80-plus age group from the North West zone and another person in their 60s from the Saskatoon zone.

There are currently 1,241 cases considered active, following 147 recoveries.

New cases are located in the Far North West (six), Far North East (one), North West (19), North Central (eight), North East (four), Saskatoon (16), Central West (three), Regina (11), South West (three), South Central (18), and South East (nine) zones. One new case is pending residence information.

As of Friday, the province has identified a total of 11,216 variants of concern – up 97 cases from Thursday.

New lineage results were reported for 108 variants of concern on Saturday.

Of the 5,987 variants with lineage identified by whole genome sequencing, 5,753 are B.1.1.7, which is the variant first identified in the U.K.; 187 cases of the P.1 variant first seen in Brazil; 37 cases of the B.1.617 variant identified in India; and 10 B.1.351 cases, which was first found in South Africa.

VACCINES

The province administered an additional 16,667 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, bringing the total number of doses given to 787,130.

As of Saturday, 78 per cent of residents 40 years and older have received their first dose. Additionally, 72 per cent of those 30 years and older and 67 per cent of those 18 years and older have gotten the shot.

ASTRAZENECA ONLY DRIVE-THRU CLINIC OPENING IN REGINA SUNDAY

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will be running an AstraZeneca only drive-thru vaccine clinic in Regina starting on Sunday.

The clinic is scheduled to be open for approximately five or six days, or until supply of the vaccine runs out.

The SHA said booked appointments for AstraZeneca are also available for June 7-8.

YOUTH VACCINATION CLINIC IN SASKATOON

Elementary and high school students 12 and older will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon this weekend.

The student walk-in clinic at Prairieland Hall E will be open Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., according to the SHA.