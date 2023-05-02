Sask. distance learning Crown could save public school divisions $13 million: province
As one of Saskatchewan’s newest Crown corporations recruitment launched one month ago, many educators have peaked interest in working in a remote model.
That’s according to a press release Tuesday, which outlines the early successes of the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask. DLC). Since recruitment launched, the Ministry of Education said over 500 employment applications were submitted.
Of the over 500 applicants, 129 educators, superintendents and principal positions have been filled with an additional 30 teaching vacancies yet to be hired on.
Employment opportunities are available at Sask. DLC’s main campus in Kenaston, along with its nine remote regional campuses located in Estevan, La Ronge, Moose Jaw, Neilburg, Nipawin, Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Yorkton.
“I think more and more students are looking at having a greater availability of options when it comes to the courses that they have access to, as well as perhaps having access to teachers that they might not have access to,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said on Tuesday, following session.
The minister added that he believes in class learning is important for students, but acknowledged that it isn’t for everyone.
“Perhaps electives that they don't have access to with their home school and incorporating in class learning and online learning. I think, as technology is changing, as [students], as education is becoming more personalized, and in terms of students looking at what their interests are, I think that online learning is here to stay,” Duncan added.
Duncan continued to say that distance learning will become more integrated into the every day in-class learning.
He said in the past, with online delivery done by school divisions — or groups of school divisions — may have hindered course selection.
“It was varied across the province. So this is going to provide from K to 12 about 180 courses, regardless of where students live in the province,” Duncan explained.
“It's going to provide resources to school divisions that in the past have funded their own online school. They'll keep that funding, but now they can redirect those resources back into their classrooms.”
Course selection with Sask. DLC include high school electives such as Agriculture and Sustainable Food Production, Communications Media, Creative Writing, Drafting CAD, Financial Literacy, Hairstyling and Esthetics, Law, Mental Wellness, Photography, Psychology and Wildlife Management.
It is all expected to be fully operational by next fall.
Duncan added that Sask. DLC may also help with issues such as budgetary constraints at the division level.
“It's going to mean teachers that are going to be freed up to get back into the classrooms across public school divisions. We think for the public school divisions, it'll save about $13 million in operations that will no longer be borne by the public school divisions, and it could be in the neighborhood of 250 teachers that they continue to have funding for, but now don't have the expense related to online learning,” Duncan explained.
“This is an opportunity I think, once divisions fully grasp what this actually means for them. I think that you're going to see a pretty large scale redeploying of teachers.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
Police arrest man who allegedly threw 'shotgun cartridges' into Buckingham Palace grounds
A man was arrested by British police on Tuesday after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and threw items "suspected to be shotgun cartridges" into the grounds of the palace, London's Metropolitan Police said.
These are the most polluting industries in Canada and the U.S.
A new report has found that Canada released or transferred more than 2.4 billion kilograms of industrial pollutants in 2020, with more than half stemming from one industry.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney join Wrexham's open-top bus parade
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are celebrating in style after both Wrexham's men's and women's teams secured promotion in their respective leagues this season.
Canadian Indigenous leaders to meet with King Charles on Thursday
King Charles is scheduled to meet with Canadian Indigenous leaders ahead of his May 6 coronation ceremony.
Even a small amount of airplane noise can have a major impact on sleep: study
A study published last month in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Health Perspectives found women who were exposed to even quiet airplane noises were more likely to get less than seven hours of sleep a night.
Canada updates U.K. travel advisory ahead of coronation due to threat of terrorism
Ottawa is advising Canadians travelling to the U.K. ahead of the coronation of King Charles III to exercise a 'high degree' of caution due to the threat of terrorism.
'A genius': Celebrities, musicians share stories and condolences after Gordon Lightfoot's death
Condolences and tributes streamed in Tuesday following the death of Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot.
Canadian family travel to 13 countries in a year-long adventure before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's historic greenhouse faces uncertain future as city weighs costly replacement
Saskatoon’s municipal heritage committee is asking city councillors to consider the historical importance of the city’s greenhouse program as they evaluate whether or not to build a new facility.
-
RARE VIDEO: From North Battleford to the NFL; A Rider draft pick who excelled down south
Rueben Mayes went from small town Saskatchewan to the bright lights of the National Football League.
-
Saskatoon scientist receives $400K for 'universal' coronavirus vaccine research
A virologist working in Saskatoon has been awarded $400,000 to develop a vaccine that would offer protection against not only COVID-19 but other viruses in the coronavirus family.
Winnipeg
-
Section of Portage Avenue closed following crash at Empress overpass
Winnipeg police are warning the public about a crash on Portage Avenue and advising people to avoid the area.
-
'A pretty high-stress time': Canadians told to expect longer waits for passports
A federal minister is advising Canadians to expect long lines at passport offices this week as the public service resumes work following a 12-day strike.
-
'The city has to actually get on board': River Heights residents call for a slow down on Cambridge Street
A group of residents living along a River Heights street wants the city to make changes to slow down and decrease traffic.
Calgary
-
'Deeply saddened': Family of Martindale shooting victim speaks out
The family of a Calgary man killed by gunfire in the community of Martindale says they are devastated by the senseless act of violence.
-
Calgary police seek hit-and-run suspect in crash that injured kids
Calgary police are looking for the sedan involved in a hit-and-run crash on Monday that injured two children.
-
Missing Calgary man last seen in Forest Lawn in March
Calgary police are looking to the public for help finding a missing man last seen in the community of Forest Lawn in March.
Edmonton
-
'Very frustrating': Oilers fans in Vegas spending thousands extra after NHL reschedules Game 2
Game 2 of the Edmonton Oilers-Vegas Golden Knights series will now be played on Saturday.
-
Oilers make outdoor Ice District parties 18+; families can watch in Churchill Square
Changes are being made to downtown Edmonton playoff parties following some "bad behaviour" by fans last weekend.
-
Some Leduc County residents evacuated because of a wildfire
Some residents in Leduc County have been forced from their homes because of a wildfire.
Toronto
-
Police charge Mississauga man in connection with distribution of sodium nitrite in GTA
Police have arrested Kenneth Law for the alleged online sales and distribution of sodium nitrite in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Maple Leafs tie game with Panthers 2-2 in second period
Tuesday night’s 7 p.m. game marks the Leafs’ deepest playoff run in almost two decades and fans will be in out in full force to show their support.
-
Boston Pizza unofficially changes name for Leafs playoff run
Boston Pizza decided to unofficially change its name to ‘Auston Pizza’ after the Toronto Maple Leafs advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs and the Boston Bruins were eliminated.
Ottawa
-
Water levels on Ottawa River to rise up to 35 cm more in national capital region
Water levels on the Ottawa River are expected to rise up to 35 cm more this week in the national capital region following extensive rainfall over the weekend.
-
Woman injured in dog attack while walking with granddaughter in Ottawa
A woman is recovering from serious bites after being attacked by dogs while on a walk with her granddaughter last week.
-
Lansdowne Park may never be profitable, report suggests
A new financial report shows the city may never recoup its investment in the public-private partnership with Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) at Lansdowne Park unless a second phase of development moves ahead.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Plane crashes at Langley airport
A small plane crashed at Langley Regional Airport just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, striking a pick-up truck on its way down.
-
Flood warnings issued in B.C. Interior as warm weather increases snowmelt
Most of B.C.'s Southern Interior is under either a flood watch or a warning as warm weather and approaching rain combine to increase flood risks.
-
Human remains found in Surrey 3 months ago identified thanks to public’s help: RCMP
After making a public plea for help identifying human remains discovered in Surrey back in February, Mounties say they’ve identified the deceased and ruled out criminality as a factor in his death.
Montreal
-
Two missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooded river identified
The search continued Tuesday for two Quebec firefighters swept away in floodwaters northeast of Quebec City, as heavy rains washed out roads and cut off homes in several regions across the province. The two missing firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Régis Lavoie, who is in his 50s, Noovo Info has confirmed.
-
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
-
Major floods cause destruction in Quebec following several days of rain
Hundreds of residents have evacuated their homes in Quebec as local crews race to repair critical infrastructure after floods washed through several municipalities in recent days, and officials say they're expecting even more rain.
Vancouver Island
-
Courtenay council calls for 'immediate resignation' of fellow councillor
A Vancouver Island city council is calling for the immediate resignation of one of its elected members.
-
Man sentenced for one of the 'largest fentanyl seizures' in Comox area
The Comox Valley RCMP say a man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison after he was arrested for drug and weapons charges in late 2021.
-
Securities Commission alleges fraud committed by B.C. crypto firm
The B.C. Securities Commission says a now-defunct cryptocurrency platform based in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island committed a multimillion-dollar securities fraud involving various digital currencies.
Atlantic
-
N.S. housing advocate calls for increased funding after swamped legal aid service cuts walk-ins
A community worker with the Dalhousie Legal Aid Service says the office is dealing with more tenancy cases than it can handle.
-
Trial of demonstrator involved in 2021 Halifax housing protest hears from police
The trial of a 26-year-old woman who allegedly assaulted police as municipal workers removed temporary housing for the homeless is underway in Halifax provincial court.
-
William Sandeson appeals conviction and sentence in 2015 N.S. drug deal murder
A former Dalhousie University medical student is appealing his murder conviction for killing a fellow student in 2015 during a drug deal.
Northern Ontario
-
Rescuers win a race against time to save woman trapped on the ice in remote northern Ont. town
A dramatic rescue took place in a remote part of northern Ontario over the weekend, with crews managing to save a woman trapped on the ice at night.
-
Auditor general doesn’t have right to privileged documents, court rules
An Ontario Appeals Court has ruled that Ontario’s auditor general does not have the right to demand access to documents covered by solicitor-client privilege.
-
Sudbury area man describes the return of his chronic pain condition after amputation
Shawn O'Brien, from the Greater Sudbury community of Val Therese, suffers from complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS).
Kitchener
-
Man turned away from Kitchener, Ont. hospital later found to have broken ribs, collapsed lung and internal bleeding: SIU
An investigation by Ontario’s police watchdog is raising major questions about what happened when a 30-year-old man who had been hit by a police cruiser was brought to hospital in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Newly-elected ONA president wants to stop the use of agency nurses
The Ontario Nurses’ Association’s (ONA) newly-elected president is hoping to put an end to the use of agency nurses.
-
Customers waiting over a year for some hybrid car models
If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, you may have to get in line. Experts say new vehicle inventory is so low that waitlists across the county range from months to years – and Waterloo region is no exception.