Sask. drilling company fined $56,000 after serious injury

A drilling company must pay $56,000 in fines after a worker was seriously injured.

Rebel Drilling Ltd. was found guilty in Weyburn Provincial Court to a pair of violations under Saskatcthewan's workplace safety regulations

The charges stemmed from an incident in January 2021 in Weyburn where a worker was seriously injured while attempting to back a tracked drilling rig through a shop door.

The firm was fined a total of $28,000 for failing to provide information or training to protect the safety of its workers.

Another $28,000 was levelled against the company for failing to ensure that only trained operators are using mobile equipment.