Sask. film industry receives $900K in funding from federal government

Saskatchewan’s film industry has more job vacancies than skilled workers. The industry is rebuilding and in urgent need of crew members. On Friday, the federal government offered $900,000 to help train a workforce.

Movie productions are again coming to Saskatchewan and the province is in serious need of a larger skilled workforce. Companies that are investing millions of dollars in the province are recruiting.

Dante Yore, Chief Technology officer at Volume Global said they’re recruiting people in all avenues.

“We’ve got people coming in on the camera team side, learning everything from actually holding a camera, being a cam op to being a second assistant, pulling focus, swinging lenses,” he said.

It means having to expand a workforce currently estimated at 350 people. The federal government has earmarked $900,000 to provide industry training for about 80 more.

“We’re helping diversify the economy by growing the screen media industry right here in Saskatchewan,” said Dan Vandal, minister of Prairie Economic Development.

Some entering the industry are transferring work skills from a previous profession. Jill Dant has an engineering background.

“The film industry, it’s a completely new industry for me again coming from engineering,” she said.

Legbo Menegbo is a real estate market analyst who is learning film industry skills.

“So I’m going to learn about everything that has to do with film and TV production, accounting from various departments, and also the investors and financiers involved in the project,” he said.

The province is satisfied with results.

“We’re expected to generate approximately $84 million in total economic output,” said Laura Ross, minister of parks, culture and sport.

Film industry jobs are expected to double in Saskatchewan this year, a rate of growth that could be maintained with continued government and industry investment.