Sask. film industry receives $900K in funding from federal government

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Explorers find WWII ship sunk with over 1,000 Allied POWs

A team of explorers announced it found a sunken Japanese ship that was transporting Allied prisoners of war when it was torpedoed off the coast of the Philippines in 1942, resulting in Australia's largest maritime wartime loss with a total of 1,080 lives.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener