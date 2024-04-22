Sask. NDP call for education minister's resignation following comments toward grieving mother

The Saskatchewan NDP are calling for the resignation of Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill, saying he lied about apologizing for comments he made to a mother whose daughter died.

Cockrill’s comments came to light last week when Taya Thomas spoke of the struggles faced by parents who need more classroom supports for children with special needs.

After Thomas’s appearance at the legislature, Cockrill committed to meeting with Thomas to discuss the issues her family encountered.

According to Thomas and the NDP – when Saskatchewan teachers’ job action came up in Thomas’ conversation with Cockrill – he said to her, ‘What do they want me to do? Give up my first born child?’”

Cockrill acknowledged in the assembly last week that he made a mistake.

“In that meeting Mr. Speaker, I used an expression that was a poor choice of words on my part. I did apologize to Ms. Thomas,” Cockrill said during question period.

Thomas claimed she did not receive an apology.

“He did not apologize to me. I had a friend there who witnessed that, He did give me his condolences but then he made that careless comment afterwards,” Thomas said.

According to the NDP they also want Cockrill to resign for repeatedly misleading the media and public.

The NDP Leader Carla Beck is expected to speak on the matter at a news conference Monday afternoon.

--More details to come…

-- With files from Wayne Mantyka.