REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Party has held on to Moose Jaw Monday night after securing the two seats in the city.

Moose Jaw North and Moose Jaw Wakamow stayed green, with similar support for the Sask Party

As of 11 p.m. Monday, Tim McLeod took Moose Jaw North with 64.4 per cent of the vote, according to the CTV Decision Desk.

Winning in Moose Jaw Wakamow was Greg Lawrence with 53.9 per cent support from voters on Monday night.

McLeod has been a partner at Chow McLeod Barristers and Solicitors, and previously was the president of the local Saskatchewan Party Constituency Association.

As of 11 p.m. Monday night, the NDP received 39.4 per cent of the vote in Moose Jaw Wakamow and 33 per cent in Moose Jaw North.

In 2016, it received 43 per cent of the vote in Moose Jaw Wakamow and 35 per cent of the vote in Moose Jaw North.