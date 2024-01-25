Police report 545 impaired driving offences in December: SGI

Over the month of December, police reported 545 impaired driving offences, according to SGI’s Traffic Safety Spotlight.

Officers across the province held checkstops and other forms of enforcement, and caught 241 administrative suspensions related to drugs and 121 due to alcohol, according to a release from SGI. Among the 545 impaired driving offences were 183 Criminal Code impaired driving offences.

Administrative suspensions are issued when someone’s blood alcohol content is between .04 and .08 or if they have drugs in their system.

There were also 3,803 tickets handed out for speeding and aggressive driving offences, 234 tickets for people not wearing a seatbelt or not using the proper car seat or booster, and 486 tickets for distracted driving, including 412 for using a cellphone.

The next campaign for January and February urge drivers to be alert and give their full attention to the road. SGI’s awareness campaign will debut on Sunday, with the campaign being aired on TV and radio, shown on billboards and online.