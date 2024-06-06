Sask. RCMP says staffing shortages are an obstacle to addressing lessons of 2022 mass stabbing inquests
The Saskatchewan RCMP is taking stock of lessons learned from the Sept. 2022 mass killings in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.
On Thursday morning, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore released the results of an extensive internal review of its investigation into the mass stabbing event and its subsequent manhunt for Myles Sanderson, who killed 11 people and injured 18 others before going on the run for several days. A series of jarring emergency alerts rang out with updates as the search continued, gripping the province in fear.
The RCMP also addressed point-by-point responses to the recommendations of two coroner’s inquests –one probing the circumstances of the 11 killings, and one outlining what we know about Sanderson’s death in police custody.
A forensic toxicologist determined that Sanderson died of a cocaine overdose shortly after being forced off the road by an RCMP constable, following a harrowing high-speed chase down the wrong side of the busy Saskatchewan Highway 2.
Recommendations of the victims' inquest
Among the recommendations of the jury in the first inquest — held in January in Melfort, Sask. — a call for RCMP to watermark any photos they upload to police information databases with the date the photo was taken.
The recommendation stems from an incident in the days leading up to the killing spree, when officers were called to a home in James Smith in search of Damien Sanderson — Myles’ brother. The two were dealing cocaine in the community prior to the event, and Damien was Myles’ first victim.
When police arrived at the home looking for Damien, they were working from an eight-year-old photo from an RCMP database. Damien provided officers a fake name, and they did not recognize him.
Now, Blackmore says all photos added to police databases in the province will be watermarked with an occurrence number, the date obtained, and the name of the detachment that procured it.
The coroner himself further prodded RCMP to find methods to keep more up-to-date photos for its patrol officers.
The RCMP says its officers have access to the database of SGI photos, and said that staff in the division’s communication centre can source photos from “any available digital media.”
The Melfort jury called on the RCMP to divert more resources to its specialized drug enforcement team, as many framed the killings as a consequence of the illegal drug trade in rural communities.
While RCMP agreed with the recommendation, in its response it pointed out that it’s facing a significant staffing shortage province-wide.
“As a result of human resource pressures, SERT currently manages a 30 per cent vacancy rate among regular member positions,” the report said.
“The division is in the process of staffing a number of vacant positions and it is anticipated that the vacancy rate will decrease significantly in the coming months.”
In his separate set of recommendations, the coroner also called for RCMP commanding officers to make sure the Saskatchewan’s special enforcement teams are fully staffed.
Based on its struggles to fill vacancies across the province, RCMP said only that it agrees with those recommendations “in principle.”
In the January inquest, a number of relatives of those slain in Sanderson’s brutal killing spree pointed out the lack of effort by police to track him down when he was declared unlawfully at large months before the incident. This, despite the fact he was widely known to be travelling between Saskatoon and James Smith, staying with the mother of his children, Vanessa Burns.
Others pointed out Sanderson’s pattern of violent offences and history of domestic violence against Burns as red flags they felt were minimized by police and parole officers.
The coroner called on the RCMP to change its warrant enforcement practices to prioritize offenders with a repetitive history of domestic and intimate partner violence.
On this point, the RCMP appears cautious to commit, at least without clarifying the terms.
“Presently, domestic violence is not considered in the violence prioritization matrix. Much of the violence prioritization process is automated, therefore the identification of a history of domestic violence would be a manual task,” the report said.
Before establishing such a procedure, the RCMP says it would need to determine what constitutes domestic and intimate partner violence, to what degree historical information about domestic violence should be considered, and whether it would be restricted to only include situations where charges had been laid.
“The process of manually flagging could prove to be extensive,” the RCMP wrote.
-- This is a developing story. More details to come.
