REGINA -- Three more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, the province announced in a news release.

All three people were from Saskatoon, including one person in their 30s, one in their 60s and one person over the age of 80.

The province also reported 147 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Saskatchewan’s active cases fell below 3,000 for the first time since Nov. 24, aided by 378 newly recovered cases.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer, and Paul Merriman, the Minister of Health, will provide an update at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building at 3 p.m. The press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

More to come...

HOURS EXTENDED AT SASKATOON, REGINA DRIVE-THRU COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is expanding drive-thru testing hours in Regina and Saskatoon.

Effective Jan. 2, the Saskatoon site at 3630 Thatcher Avenue will be open seven days a week, according to a news release.

Its hours will be:

Monday - Friday 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The Regina site at the International Trade Centre will have expanded hours, opening each day at 11:30 a.m.

Sites are also open in Prince Albert and Yorkton.