REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government reported 77 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with one additional death and 129 recoveries.

The person who died was in their 70s and from the Central East zone.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (nine); Far Northeast (one); Northwest (eight); North Central (ten); Saskatoon (18); Central East (one); Regina (eight); Southwest (two); South Central (12); and Southeast (seven) zones. One case is pending residence information.

There are 101 people in hospital across the province; 19 of those people are in the ICU in the Northwest (one); North Central (four); Saskatoon (eight); Central East (one); Regina (four); and Southwest (one) zones.

The seven-day average of new daily cases is 79 – the lowest it has been since Nov. 6, 2020, and a 41 per cent decrease from seven days ago.

There are fewer than a thousand active cases in the province for the second day in a row as the government reported 902 active cases Thursday, which is a 56 per cent decrease from 30 days ago.

VACCINES

The province said there were 16,787 vaccines given Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 845,439.

So far, 68 per cent of people age 18 and older have received their first dose, while 66 per cent of residents age 12 and older have.

The government said it expected to receive 3,000 Moderna doses and 74,880 Pfizer doses this week.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Another 41 COVID-19 cases have been identified as variants of concern (VoC). As of Wednesday, the government said labs have identified 11,504 cases to be VoC.

Labs have confirmed the variant type of 6,115 VoCs through whole genome sequencing. The dominant variant type in Saskatchewan continues to be the Alpha variant – also known as the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the U.K. To date, 5,866 Alpha variant cases have been confirmed across the province.

2ND VACCINE DOSE ELIGIBILITY DROPS TO 55+

Saskatchewan residents 55 years and older are eligible to receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, effective 8 a.m. Thursday.

The expanded eligibility also includes anyone who received their first dose on or before April 7.

Second dose eligibility for residents of the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District remains at 40 years and older.

REGINA DROP IN VACCINE CLINIC FOR STUDENTS, FAMILIES

The SHA is opening a drop-in vaccine clinic geared towards Regina students, their families and caregivers, on Friday.

“Students are out of school for the most part [on Friday], so we thought this would be a great day if parents are home with their kids to be able to come on down and get their vaccines,” Laveena Tratch, the SHA’s Vaccine Section Chief for Regina, said in an interview with CTV Morning Live Regina Thursday.

The clinic, located at the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

SASK. OPENS UP ACCESS TO RAPID ANTIGEN TESTS

Rapid COVID-19 tests can now be used by businesses and individuals in Saskatchewan to screen for COVID-19.

The Government of Saskatchewan announced amendments to The Medical Laboratory Licensing Regulations, 1995, allowing residents to use rapid antigen tests without a formal agreement with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

While rapid antigen tests are not a diagnostic test, they can be used to screen asymptomatic people for COVID-19.