Sask. requests federal assistance to help producers recover from drought challenges

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

She planted more than 4,500 trees in a day and found an audience of millions

To plant more than 4,500 trees in one day, you don't move like a gardener, you move like a machine. In a video viewed millions of times on social media, Leslie Dart walks across a desolate and burnt landscape in Saskatchewan. She plunges a small spade into the ground, levers open a hole, drops in a seedling, then stomps the hole shut, barely breaking stride as she does it again, and again, and again.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener