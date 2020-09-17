REGINA -- WestJet says Saskatchewan residents are now eligible and will be included in its COVID-19 insurance program.

The airline said in an email on Thursday it has worked with provider TuGo and provincial insurance regulators to ensure Saskatchewan residents are included in coverage.

“We value the feedback we received from our guests and appreciate their patience as we worked to find a resolution,” the email said.

Saskatchewan residents were not initially covered by the insurance, causing furor earlier this week on social media from travelers in the province.

Air Canada appears to cover Saskatchewan residents for regular international air travel.

Its website did not mention Saskatchewan as an excluded province.

However, Saskatchewan residents currently aren’t covered when booking an Air Canada vacation package.

The airline is working on a solution to cover residents who book the packages.

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

WestJet:

New round-trip bookings including WestJet Vacations packages (excluding U.S.) will be eligible for coverage up to 21 days.

New one-way bookings will be eligible for coverage for up to seven days.

Emergency medical and hospital costs for outbound travellers if diagnosed with COVID-19 while outside of Canada (excluding U.S.) for up to a maximum limit of $100,000 CAD per insured person.

Emergency medical and hospital costs for inbound travellers visiting Canada diagnosed with COVID-19 while in Canada up to the maximum limit of $100,000 CAD per insured person.

Quarantine accommodation costs when the traveller tests positive for COVID-19 on the trip up to $150 CAD per insured person, per day to a maximum of 14 days for inbound and outbound reservations.

Ambulance transportation and air evacuation costs related to COVID-19, up to the maximum limit of $100,000 CAD per insured person for inbound and outbound guests.

COVID-19 repatriation costs in case of death of up to $5,000 CAD per insured person for inbound and outbound guests.

One-way economy airfare for the return of one travelling companion and dependent children when air evacuated back home for treatment.

COVID-19 related insurance coverage will apply to any eligible itinerary that includes at least one flight operated by WestJet (code 838). You will qualify for coverage regardless of whether your first flight was operated by WestJet or by one of WestJet’s code share partners so long as your booking was ticketed on WestJet and includes a flight operated by WestJet.

If you purchased your ticket on a WestJet-operated flight from another airline, even if that airline is a code-share partner airline of WestJet, you will not be eligible for coverage.

Air Canada: