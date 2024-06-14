Sask. Teachers' Federation announces binding arbitration with province, sanctions to end

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) has agreed to binding arbitration with the province, which will put an end to current “work to rule” job action and potentially a contract dispute that has dragged out more than a year.

STF president Samantha Becotte announced the update in a virtual media availability on Friday afternoon.

The STF declined the province’s latest offer for binding arbitration and declared a bargaining impasse on June 5. Sask. teachers had first suggested binding arbitration in March, which was declined by the province.

Binding arbitration includes a neutral third party joining negotiations and listening to proposals from both sides before making a decision on the best path forward to end the contract stalemate.

After declaring an impasse, teachers across Saskatchewan began “work to rule” job sanctions on June 10.

On June 12, the STF said they were consulting with its members on paths forward for negotiation, which included binding arbitration to resolve issues of class size complexity and wages.

A vote held on May 29 and 30 brought out 88 per cent of STF members. The agreement, which was endorsed by STF leadership, was ultimately rejected by 55 per cent of those who voted.

Initial bargaining between the province and STF began in May of 2023, with teachers’ last contract expiring in August of 2023.

-This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

- With files from David Prisciak and Drew Postey.