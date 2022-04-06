Sask. to make a decision on fourth COVID-19 vaccine in 'a week or so'

It could be another week until Saskatchewan decides whether to offer fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Minister Paul Merriman said he’s aware the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommends provinces should offer fourth doses to people 80-years and older and long-term care residents.

“There’s a process just like every other time that there was a recommendation from NACI. It goes to our clinicians, they make a decision around their table and then provide a recommendation,” Merriman told reporters at the legislature on Tuesday.

“That process usually takes a week or so to be able to get that done. And as soon as that happens, then we'll start rolling out whether people want to get that fourth dose.”

On Wednesday, Ontario announced its fourth dose plan.

Ontario residents aged 60 and older will be eligible for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday.

First Nations, Inuit and Metis people and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and above will also be eligible for a second booster shot at that time, according to the Ontario government.

Until Saskatchewan makes its decision around fourth doses, Merriman is advising everyone eligible to get their third shot.