Saskatchewan covered in blanket of smoke as air quality issues persist

Wildfire smoke from both B.C. and the Northwest Territories are having a very visible effect on Saskatchewan – leaving the entire province under special air quality statements.

A total of 434 wildfires are currently burning in British Columbia, while the Northwest Territories are reporting 241 according to its latest update.

In Saskatchewan itself – a total of 22 active wildfires are burning as of Sept. 4.

The majority of the blazes are centered in the northeast and include the Shadd, Kenny, Brad, Poole, Bay, Errol, German, Laird, Kino and Bed fires.

All of the fires currently burning are under ongoing assessment according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).

The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) values across the province have been affected with the onset of smoke.

Prince Albert, Saskatoon, Swift Current and Regina are all reporting AQHI values of 10+ or very high risk – while Buffalo Narrows and Estevan report values of four and two respectively.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) recommends those at greater risk of health affects from the smoke (those with lung, heart disease, older adults, children and pregnant people) to manage their exposure.

Taking breaks from outdoor activities, wearing a well-fitted mask or respirator while outdoors and making sure residents have a supply of any necessary medications are all required during wildfire season.

According to ECCC forecasts across Saskatchewan, air quality issues will continue throughout Monday before lessening on Tuesday.