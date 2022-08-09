Search for missing swimmer continues on Last Mountain Lake: Southey RCMP

The search for a man who went missing while swimming near Pelican Pointe on Last Mountain Lake, Sask. will continue on Tuesday, according to a release from Southey RCMP.

A swimmer was reported to be in distress around 4:45 p.m. Monday, RCMP said. He was not immediately found.

Lumsden and Southey RCMP, STARS, local fire and rescue personnel along with civilian boaters all took part in a search on Monday.

RCMP said its underwater recovery team will join the efforts on Tuesday.

People in the area are being asked to be aware of the ongoing search efforts.