REGINA -- Police say a senior woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the vehicle she was driving collided with two trees on Albert Street.

Officers were called to the crash on the south portion of Albert Street around 12 p.m. According to police, the vehicle was travelling southbound on Albert Street when the driver veered into the green space separating Albert Street from the service road. She two trees in that green space.

Police say they don’t know what caused the woman to lose control of her vehicle.

Vehicles travelling in the area were diverted for several hours after the crash. Police say the road opened again shortly before 4 p.m.