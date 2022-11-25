SHSAA 2A provincial boy's volleyball championships underway in Regina

The Saskatchewan High Schools Athletic Association 2A boy’s volleyball championship tournament is underway at Harvest City Christian Academy and Ecole Monseigneur de Laval.

“Everyone’s really excited, there’s a little bit of nervousness in the air, but I think most people are comfortable and just ready to play,” Grade 12 Harvest City Christian Academy player, Maddox Michaylow said.

The two-day tournament began Friday with opening ceremonies. The two host teams will compete alongside eight more from across the province: Lashburn, Eston, Birch Hills, Sturgis, Langenburg, St. Wahlburg, Wilkie, and Hepburn.

“Since it’s 2A, it’s still pretty high [level]. Lots of people will say smaller schools don’t have as good of play or players but I think we still have really high players here, especially at provincials. Everyone’s earned their spot, everyone’s grinded all season in practice and games [to get here],” Michaylow said.

The 10 teams are split into two pools, with the top eight facing off in a playoff bracket. The final game is slated for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Harvest City Christian Academy.