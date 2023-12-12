REGINA
Regina

    • Strain of fentanyl resistant to naloxone circulating in southern Sask.: RCMP

    A strain of fentanyl resistant to naloxone is circulating in southern Saskatchewan, including the Moose Jaw and Swift Current areas, according to RCMP.

    Saskatchewan RCMP responded to reports of overdoses, some fatal, in southern parts of the province over the past few months, but said they cannot provide a total or confirm which were caused by the fentanyl strain resistant to naloxone.

    This fentanyl does not look different than other strains, according to RCMP’s crime reduction team and Saskatchewan trafficking response team.

    “The source and composition of this potentially-lethal drug is under active investigation, but it was important for us to immediately alert the public of the danger present in our communities,” said Insp. Jeff Smoliak from Saskatchewan RCMP’s Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Team.

    “Using illicit drugs is always dangerous, but there is extra risk for fentanyl users in southern Saskatchewan right now. If you or someone you love uses fentanyl, you need to know what to do in the case of an overdose.”

    Someone experiencing an overdose may show symptoms including slow, weak, or no breathing, blue lips or nails, dizziness and confusion, can’t be woken up, choking, gurgling or snoring sounds, drowsiness, or difficulty staying awake.

    If someone witnesses an overdose, they are advised to call 911 immediately.

