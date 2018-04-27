

CTV Regina





The RCMP has identified a man and a woman who were found dead at a business in Midale last week.

Mary Lou Clauson, 61, and Patrick Ng, 74, died on April 20. Since the deaths, the RCMP says it hasn’t been looking for any suspects and the deaths are believed to be an isolated incident.

Police have confirmed the deaths are the result of a murder-suicide.

At this time, the investigation is concluded and it can be confirmed that the two deaths were the result of a homicide/suicide.

Police say Clauson was killed by Ng and that she worked at a business owned by Ng.

The cause of death is not being disclosed at the request of the families.

The RCMP says the investigation has concluded and there will be no further updates.