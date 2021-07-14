REGINA -- The RCMP Heritage Centre has appointed a new chief executive officer.

Tara Robinson, who was CTV News Regina’s first female evening news anchor, said she is honoured to be chosen for the role.

“The history of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and its evolving role are inextricably linked to the fabric and story of this nation,” Robinson said in a news release. “Some parts of this history are painful and hard to confront, and they must be acknowledged and shared in a respectful way to achieve the objectives of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.”

It’s a profound privilege to be selected as CEO of the RCMP Heritage Centre at an important time in its history. I’m proud to be on a dedicated team to work to elevate it to a national museum…incredible opportunity for connection, reflection, education, authenticity & respect. pic.twitter.com/c4SCsY805z — Tara Robinson (@TaraRobinson123) July 14, 2021

Robinson returns to Regina after a decade working in Calgary as executive director of the Calgary Child Advocate Centre and the Calgary Police Foundation and executive director of YouthLink Calgary Police Interpretive Centre.

According to a news release from the RCMP Heritage Centre, it will be transitioning to a national museum as the RCMP nears its 150th anniversary.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tara home to Regina to lead the RCMP Heritage Centre in its

transition to a national museum,” Board Chair Kevin Doherty said. “We could not think of a more fitting person to lead the RCMP Heritage Centre at this exciting time in its history.”

Robinson also aided in the creation of the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre, a non-profit organization that has helped make advancements in the way Canada addresses child abuse.

The federal government recently committed $4.5 million to the centre over three years to help with the transition to national museum status.

More to come…