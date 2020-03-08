Telemiracle 44 raises over $5.5 million
Published Sunday, March 8, 2020 5:17PM CST
Telemiracle 44 raised $5.5 million for the Kinsmen and Kinettes.
REGINA -- The 44th annual Telemiracle wrapped up this afternoon with more than $5.52 million raised.
The event kicked off at 9 p.m. on Saturday night and wrapped up at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Donations poured in from across Saskatchewan over the 20 hour telethon.
Telemiracle has raised more than $134 million over the past four decades.
The money raised helps the Kinsmen Foundation provide specialized mobility equipment and access to medical travel assistance to Saskatchewan residents in need.