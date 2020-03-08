REGINA -- The 44th annual Telemiracle wrapped up this afternoon with more than $5.52 million raised.

The event kicked off at 9 p.m. on Saturday night and wrapped up at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Donations poured in from across Saskatchewan over the 20 hour telethon.

Telemiracle has raised more than $134 million over the past four decades.

The money raised helps the Kinsmen Foundation provide specialized mobility equipment and access to medical travel assistance to Saskatchewan residents in need.