    • This house in Regina has several hand-made leprechauns on its front yard

    (Hallee Mandryk / CTV News) (Hallee Mandryk / CTV News)
    St. Patrick’s Day is in full swing and while some people celebrate by wearing green or taking part in festivities, one yard in Regina is showing off some art.

    Called by some as the “Leprechaun House,” a yard in the north end of Regina displays several hand-made leprechauns.

    (Hallee Mandryk / CTV News)

    (Hallee Mandryk / CTV News)

    (Hallee Mandryk / CTV News)

