Three people facing charges following home invasion in Regina

A home invasion in Regina early Tuesday morning has led to charges for three people.

Just after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report from a caller that the home they were in had been broken into and the suspects were still inside, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

When police got there, they surrounded the residence. A 31-year-old man was found outside and arrested. Once officers cleared the residence, a 38-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were also arrested.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

All three of the suspects face breaking and entering charges. They all made their first appearance in Regina provincial court on Tuesday afternoon.