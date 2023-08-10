Three seats up for grabs in Sask. Legislature as final day of voting continues

Thursday marks the last day of voting in three Regina-area byelections with the potential to change the makeup of Saskatchewan's Legislative Assembly.

All three seats were previously held by the Saskatchewan Party, however, two of the constituencies — both in Regina —are seen as competitive seats for the official New Democratic Party opposition – with both races being decided by hundreds of votes in 2020 and 2016.

Regina Walsh Acres was left vacant after cancer claimed the life of Sask. Party MLA Derek Meyers in March.

Regina Coronation Park seat was left empty following Saskatchewan Party MLA Mark Docherty's February announcement he would be stepping away from politics. However, that didn't stop him from publicly questioning the direction of the party last month.

The Lumsden-Morse seat opened up when veteran Sask. Party MLA Lyle Stewart stepped down in March due to health concerns.

Lumsden-Morse is seen as a Saskatchewan Party stronghold – with the party capturing over 70 per cent of the vote in 2020 – while the Sask. NDP recorded just 17 per cent.

The newly-formed Sask. United Party is looking to gain ground in the constituency with candidate Jon Hromek.

Wilson launched the upstart party after she resigned from the Sask. Party caucus for misrepresenting her COVID-19 vaccination status in 2021.

The Saskatchewan Party currently holds 45 of the legislature’s 61 seats. The Saskatchewan NDP holds 12 while Sask. United holds one with Leader Nadine Wilson.

Candidates for the three constituencies include:

Regina Walsh Acres

Jared Clarke - New Democratic Party (N.D.P.)

Rose Buscholl - Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan

Joseph Reynolds - Saskatchewan Green Party

Nevin Markwart - Saskatchewan Party

Regina Coronation Park

Noor Burki - New Democratic Party (N.D.P.)

Olasehinde Ben Adebayo - Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan

Kendra Anderson - Saskatchewan Green Party

Riaz Ahmad - Saskatchewan Party

Reid Hill - Saskatchewan Progress Party

Lumsden-Morse

Les Guillemin - Buffalo Party

Kaitlyn Stadnyk - New Democratic Party (N.D.P.)

Isaiah Hunter - Saskatchewan Green Party

Blaine McLeod - Saskatchewan Party

Jon Hromek - Saskatchewan United Party

Polls close are set to close at 8 p.m. CST.

This story will be updated with live results throughout the night.