1. 'It was terrifying': Egg sized hail wreaks havoc damaging homes and vehicles near Elbow

Storms were surging throughout Southern Saskatchewan on Saturday night, but the resort community of Mistusinne, south of Elbow, was hit with large hail that caused extensive damage to homes and vehicles.

2. Lightning, heavy rain cut Country Thunder Saturday show short

Craven was not rocking as late as planned on Saturday night, as lightning strikes and heavy rainfall forced organizers to cancel Tim McGraw’s performance at Country Thunder.

3. FSIN calls on Country Thunder to cancel Williams and Ree

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is calling on Country Thunder to cut ties with the comedy act “Williams and Ree,” following a report of a comment made during a performance at the festival last weekend.

4. Alberta businessman handed half a million in sanctions for fraud in Sask.

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) has issued a $500,000 penalty on Alberta businessman Ron Aitkens for fraud and misleading statements made to investors, some of which occurred in Saskatchewan.

5. Russ Mirasty sworn in as 23rd Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan

Russ Mirasty was officially sworn in as the 23rd Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan at Government House on Thursday morning.

