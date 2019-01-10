

Flags at the University of Regina are flying at half-mast to honour Promise Chukwudum, a student who was found dead after he went missing for several weeks late last year.

The University of Regina Students’ Union posted a photo of the flag on its Facebook page on Thursday.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends as they deal with his passing,” the post said.

Chukwudum, a 19-year-old international student from Nigeria, was reported missing to police on Nov. 21. On Dec. 21, police said they had found a body in the 5000 block of Sherwood Drive and confirmed it was Chukwudum on Dec. 27.

Chukwudum was also on the university’s rugby team.