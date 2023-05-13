'Very beautiful': Residents welcomed to Government House as coronation celebrations continue

Regina residents continue to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, with festivities at Government House.

Following the King’s coronation on May 6th, Government House has invited residents to mark the historical event with public events.

“We thought it would be good for us to open the Government House for people to come here and celebrate with us,” Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty told CTV News.

“As the King's representative for the province of Saskatchewan I have a connection obviously to the King and so I felt it was a good idea to celebrate the coronation.”

For some visitors, it was their first time at Government House. They were sure to take the opportunity to learn about Canadian culture.

“We are newcomers here and I’ve also been [able] to learn the culture here, the history and also about the language,” guest Allan Ien told CTV News.

The event was free of charge and open to anyone.

Saturday’s program started at 1:30 p.m. with special guest speeches and a musical performance by Jeffery Straker with a song composed for the coronation.

There were different activities for adults and kids including a crafts room, exhibits and giveaways.

One thing was for certain, Ien was impressed by the day’s events.

“This is very beautiful and there are many good activities that is good for my family and my children,” Ien said.

“We have some guest speakers who had some connections to the work of the King and the priorities that he sets for himself,” Mirasty explained.

“So we look forward to that, hearing about those connections and the work that’s being done here in Saskatchewan by these people.”

The event marked the last celebration the Lieutenant Governor will attend before he travels to London to meet King Charles III in person.

He is set to leave for the U.K on Sunday.