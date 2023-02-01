World Hijab Day aims to educate others and end prejudice surrounding Muslim people
Women all over the world are invited to experience the Hijab on Wednesday thanks to a global movement started by a Muslim woman living in New York.
Muslim women are hoping Wednesday, Feb. 1 which is World Hijab day, will help others understand the meaning behind the headscarf.
The Sisters of Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) are teaching others how to wrap a Hijab and they’re inviting Canadian women from all cultures and religions to try one. Ammara Syeda said it’s an opportunity to learn.
“You can try a hijab. You can ask us any questions that you might not ask someone on the street who’s wearing a hijab because you might feel a bit hesitant to do that. So this is a safe space to ask any questions about the hijab and try it on for yourself to find out what you look like, what it feels like,” Syeda said.
The Hijab is a visible symbol of the Islamic religion and the hope is this initiative will help end prejudice against Muslims.
The Islamic Circle of North America said the best way to address Islamophobia is through education like World Hijab Day. The Government of Canada is taking steps toward education as well by appointing it’s first ever representative for combatting Islamophobia, Amira Elghawaby.
“It’s really about coming together, promising solutions and ensuring that a Canadian Muslim anywhere in this country can feel safe,” Elghawaby said.
“She’s in one of the highest offices in Canada and she’s working to combat Islamophobia and she wears a Hijab. That has never limited her opportunities,” Syeda said.
According to The Sisters of Islamic Circle of North America, representation is important and non-Muslim women can help make Muslims feel safe by taking a photo in a Hijab and posting it online for everyone to see.
People can visit www.towardspeace.org to find out how to can get a free Hijab in your city.
In Regina, the ICNA Sisters are giving away twenty free Hijabs on World Hijab Day and will also teach you how to put it on.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia
Authorities in Western Australia on Wednesday recovered a tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off a truck while being transported along a 1,400-kilometre Outback highway last month in what an official said was like finding the needle in the haystack.
Health Canada recalls mugs and houseware from Indigo due to mould contamination
Health Canada is encouraging Canadians to check their cupboards and kitchen tables as the agency has recalled more than 30 types of Indigo-branded items including ceramic mugs, mug ornaments and houseware products due to potential mould contamination.
Tom Brady retires, insisting this time it's for good
Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement.
Alberta First Nation signing child welfare agreement with feds without the province
An Alberta First Nation is to sign an agreement today with Ottawa giving it the autonomy to administer its child welfare.
'Legitimately flabbergasting': MP raises concerns over government's quarantine hotel spending
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner is raising concerns over the federal government's spending on so-called COVID-19 quarantine hotels, calling the total spent on a Calgary-area hotel in 2022 'legitimately flabbergasting.'
'We're all Tyre': Family prepares to lay Nichols to rest
The family of Tyre Nichols plans to lay him to rest on Wednesday, three weeks after he died following a brutal beating by Memphis police after a traffic stop.
Oregon kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot
A suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night after being taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement, a police spokesman said.
Systemic inequities are putting women's health and lives at risk: Heart and Stroke report
A new report from the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada is highlighting 'significant inequities' in women's health care that is disproportionately affecting racialized and Indigenous women, members of the LGBTQ2S+ community and those living with low socioeconomic status.
Discovery in Canadian lab could help laptop, phone and car batteries last longer
A chance discovery in a Canadian laboratory could help extend the life of laptop, phone and electric car batteries.
Saskatoon
-
'I feel we are forgotten': Saskatoon long term care residents speak out about staff shortages
Residents of a Saskatoon care home are speaking out about staff shortages and broken equipment in their facility.
-
Saskatoon landlord expects family of man killed in apartment to clean up his blood
Thirty-seven-year-old Adam Willet was found dead in his apartment on 7th Street East in December, and his family says they are now on the hook for cleaning the suite.
-
Saskatoon healthcare workers launch petition for safer parking
The Service Employees International Union West (SEIU-West), which represents some Saskatoon healthcare workers, has launched a petition calling for safer parking.
Winnipeg
-
Backlog of airline complaints balloons by 6,395 since December travel chaos: Canadian Transportation Agency
The fallout from the December travel chaos continues, as the backlog of complaints made to the Canadian Transportation Agency keeps growing. As of Jan. 31, there have been 6,395 new complaints made to the agency since Dec. 21.
-
How Manitobans might be able to spot the green comet that is flying by Earth
Space enthusiasts in the province will get the chance to potentially see a rare green comet over the next couple of days.
-
How not drinking alcohol in February can support the Canadian Cancer Society
The start of a new month brings the opportunity to raise money and awareness for the Canadian Cancer Society. Dry Feb starts Wednesday and it challenges Canadians to not drink alcohol during the month of February.
Calgary
-
All eyes on Connor Bedard as Calgary Hitmen host Regina Pats
Wednesday night's game against the Calgary Hitmen at the Scotiabank Saddledome will mark the final time the Connor Bedard-led Regina Pats visit the stampede city this season.
-
Calgary MP says Liberal government wasted millions on quarantine hotel stays
A Calgary-area MP is questioning why the federal government spent almost $7 million last year for a quarantine hotel in the city that only 15 people stayed at.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A chilly start to February in Calgary heralds warmth this weekend
Warming substantially in Calgary by the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Alberta First Nation signing child welfare agreement with feds without the province
An Alberta First Nation is to sign an agreement today with Ottawa giving it the autonomy to administer its child welfare.
-
'Sheer luck': Bullets in north Edmonton shooting narrowly missed sleeping children: police
Police are asking the public for help in identifying two males involved in a shooting in north Edmonton last month.
-
Alberta promising campus changes amid university 'woke' free speech standoff
The Alberta government says changes are coming to further protect free speech on campuses as a former professor speaking out on so-called “woke” policies prepares for a showdown with the University of Lethbridge.
Toronto
-
ServiceOntario making it 'faster, easier' to get driver's licences, health cards
Premier Doug Ford announced new ServiceOntario changes to make it 'faster' and 'easier' to get driver’s licences and health cards.
-
Family slams 'unconscionable' actions of TD Bank after 95-year-old woman withdraws $10K in scam
The family of a 95-year-old Ontario woman tricked into withdrawing $10,000 in the middle of a major snowstorm said it's 'absolutely unconscionable' that bank employees allowed her to take out the money without contacting her power of attorney.
-
Suspect drives into Vaughan Mills mall before breaking in to store: police
A suspect drove a vehicle through Vaughan Mills mall early Wednesday morning before reportedly breaking into a store.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Police Service, City of Ottawa introduce draft budgets today
The city will lay out its multi-billion dollar spending plan for 2023 today before a whirlwind consultation period this month leading up to final approval March 1.
-
Two dead in crash north of Wakefield, Que.
Two people are dead after a two-car crash north of Wakefield, Que. Tuesday evening.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Black community looking for more engagement with Black History Month in Renfrew County
Algonquin College's Pembroke campus has events planned throughout February to celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month, and the county plans to highlight Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
Vancouver
-
'Get a f***ing hotel room': Anti-gay tirade in downtown Vancouver under investigation
Disturbing video of a man berating a young couple with homophobic slurs in downtown Vancouver has triggered a police investigation – and prompted an outpouring of support for the victims.
-
B.C. health-care workers at 'breaking point' seeking mental help in growing numbers
The ongoing toxic drug crisis, waves of COVID-19 and other mass casualty events have B.C. healthcare workers pleading for faster access to mental health care as more of them find themselves distressed and despairing.
-
Nicole Chan coroner's inquest now in the hands of the jury
Following a week and a half of testimony from 34 witnesses, the jury in the coroner's inquest into death of Vancouver police Const. Nicole Chan began deliberating Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Official Languages Act: MPs reject Quebec's first 2 requested amendments
The Quebec government suffered a setback Tuesday when two amendments to Bill C-13 to modernize the federal Official Languages Act were rejected after heated debate in parliamentary committee.
-
Young man seriously injured in Longueuil, seeks help in local depanneur
A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with sharp-object wounds Tuesday night in Longueuil, police say. After suffering his injuries elsewhere, police say he sought help inside a depanneur on Chambly Rd. and King George St. in Old Longueuil.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Cold snap coming as smog warning hangs over eastern Quebec
Large areas of southern Quebec are expecting strong gusting winds carrying snow and deep-cold temperatures heading into the weekend, according to Environment Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria property taxes could increase by 9% this year
Property taxes in Victoria could rise sharply this year as the city grapples with inflation.
-
B.C. man facing extradition to U.S. for alleged sex crimes against stepdaughter
A Vancouver Island man is awaiting possible extradition to the United States on charges of sexual assault against his 13-year-old stepdaughter.
-
Employment agency breaking barriers for marginalized people on Vancouver Island
A temp agency on Vancouver Island is taking a compassionate crack at the labour shortage.
Atlantic
-
$31-million lottery ticket sold in Cape Breton, largest win ever in the Maritimes
Atlantic Lottery says someone in Cape Breton has a record-breaking, multimillion-dollar winning lottery ticket.
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Membertou, N.S.
Police in Cape Breton are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Membertou, N.S., Tuesday afternoon.
-
Vacant home in Moncton significantly damaged by fire; 5th fire in city this week
Another fire has caused significant damage to a home in Moncton, N.B., this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Two crashes take out hydro poles in Sudbury overnight
It was a busy night for power repair crews in Greater Sudbury after two crashes take out hydro poles in different parts of the city.
-
Inmates in Ontario jails are dying at a 'dramatically' increasing rate, coroner's report shows
A new report released by the office of Ontario's Chief Coroner suggests deaths among incarcerated populations have “risen dramatically” in recent years, painting a picture of a criminal justice system that is struggling to deliver on basic human rights.
-
ServiceOntario making it 'faster, easier' to get driver's licences, health cards
Premier Doug Ford announced new ServiceOntario changes to make it 'faster' and 'easier' to get driver’s licences and health cards.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener school cancels Valentine’s Day in the classroom
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner but at least one school in Kitchener is canceling the day of love in the classroom.
-
Man hit with impaired charge for drinking in vehicle waiting for oil change: Guelph police
Guelph police have charged a man they say was drinking in his vehicle while waiting to get an oil change.
-
ServiceOntario making it 'faster, easier' to get driver's licences, health cards
Premier Doug Ford announced new ServiceOntario changes to make it 'faster' and 'easier' to get driver’s licences and health cards.