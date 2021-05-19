REGINA -- Residents will soon be able to visit the world’s largest Tyrannosaurus rex specimen, as the T. rex Discovery Centre prepares to reopen in Eastend, Sask.

Patrons can take in the latest discoveries by Royal Saskatchewan Museum paleontologists and explore the new Paleo Lab.

"I am delighted to be a part of the Royal Saskatchewan Museum's T.rex Discovery Centre team here in Eastend," Dean Bauche, program supervisor, said. "The Cypress Hills have so much to offer, and has always been a special place for my family and I. We are excited to welcome visitors back for a safe and enjoyable experience in the home of the largest T.rex in the world."

The 67 million-year-old ‘Scotty’ – named after the celebratory bottle of scotch used to toast the discovery – was a T. rex that had a skeleton about 13 meters long and weighed more than 8,800 kilograms. He was put on display in Regina in 2019, around 25 years after he was discovered.

Scotty was encased in sandstone that took years of work to remove.

At the new Paleo Lab, patrons can interact with paleontologists and hear, first-hand, about the research underway at the center.

Visitors are reminded to wear their masks, follow signage and mind physical distancing markers. Capacity is limited to 30 people.

The centre, located at #1 T-rex Dr. in Eastend, Sask. is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labour Day.