Yorkton-area receives first snowfall of the season

YORKTON -

The Yorkton-area received its first winter storm of the season on Wednesday.

Parkland residents woke up to a white blanket of snow caused by a low-pressure system moving across the province.

The Saskatchewan Highway Hotline reported that drivers may encounter slick roads due to wet conditions that may freezexThis could cause occasional snow drifts or icy sections on the roadways.

Current look at the #skstorm. Snowfall warnings through central and northern Sask. Snow to build in the southeast this afternoon and evening. Snow looks to head into Regina this evening, continuing through to early tomorrow afternoon with potential for blowing snow. #CTVRegina pic.twitter.com/gRLW32so7f — Bradlyn Oakes (@BradlynOakes) November 10, 2021

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the snow is expected to continue until Thursday morning, with temperatures remaining steady near minus three.

More to come..