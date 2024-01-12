REGINA
Regina

    Yorkton RCMP searching for a suspect in robbery, serious assault

    The RCMP logo is shown on a patrol car in this file photo. The RCMP logo is shown on a patrol car in this file photo.
    Yorkton RCMP are working to find and arrest a man in connection with a robbery and assault that took place earlier in the week.

    Police received a report of a serious assault that occurred on Tupper Avenue in Yorkton, Sask. around 8:05 a.m. on Jan. 8, according to a news release from Saskatchewan RCMP.

    The responding officers determined there was a fight between a group of people. One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and five people were arrested at the home around noon.

    Around 5 p.m., officers conducted a search warrant at the home. RCMP say they found ammunition, items stolen from the injured man, a stolen bag, and a machete.

    A 35-year-old- man, a 32-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman were charged with robbery and aggravated assault, among other individual charges.

    Two other people arrested were later released without charges.

    Yorkton RCMP are still searching for 38-year-old Jameson Demontigny, who has been charged with one count of robbery, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of failure to comply with a release condition.

    He is described as five foot nine and about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. RCMP said he is known to frequent Russell, Man. but his current whereabouts are unknown.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatchewan RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

