Young rock stars performed in front of 250 people at The Exchange on Saturday, as part of the finale to their week long rock camp.

Girls Rock Regina is a weeklong camp where 29 girls ages 10 to 14 are put into six, four member bands. In just a week, the camp teaches the girls how to play instruments, write song lyrics, record their songs and perform.

"Girls rock camp is for female identifying trans and gender non-conforming youth to learn how to rock out. Basically to learn that instrument, to form the band and they have also recorded a song this week as well so we have six original songs and recordings that have come out of this week," said Amanda Scandrett, a co-founder of Girls Rock Regina.

One of the camps participants Ella Reichert is now a part of a vampire themed band called Children of the Moon, thanks to the camp.

“It’s cool because you get to work with real musicians who have real stories and real experiences. It’s really nice because you know kind of where you could end up in the future,” said Reichert.

Although Saturday’s performance marks the last day of the camp, organizers hope that the experiences that the girls had at the camp will last a lifetime.

"I hope that if anything what our campers take away is the fact that they have the right to be here. They have a right to be in this space, to get loud and own who they are and party and rock our and be who they are,” said Scandrett.

Based on a report by Madina Azizi