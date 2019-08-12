

The federal and provincial governments are providing $1 million in funding to help reduce flooding in Saskatchewan communities.

The Water Security Agency will perform flood mapping in 20 high risk communities throughout Saskatchewan. The province and the federal government will each give $500,000 for these projects.

Flood mapping identifies areas that are at risk for flooding from nearby rivers, lakes and streams, including bodies of wared impacted by developments or changes in climate.

The cities of Melfort, Moose Jaw, Regina, Saskatoon, Weyburn and Yorkton, the towns of Arborfield, Cudworth, Eastend, Foam Lake, La Ronge, Lashburn, Maple Creek, Tisdale, Wadena, Watson and Wolseley, and the villages of Air Ronge, Borden and Gainsborough have been identified as at risk for flooding.

“This partnership is a positive step toward helping communities become more resilient in the face of climate change – a priority in Saskatchewan’s Prairie Resilience climate change strategy,” Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency Dustin Duncan said. “Flood mapping is vital for communities to manage potential flood hazards, and to implement effective mitigation measures.”

These projects are a part of the Federal Government’s National Disaster Mitigation Program.