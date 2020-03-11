REGINA -- Five people have died as part of the 100 drug overdoses police are aware of since the start of 2020.

Four more potential overdose deaths are under investigation. These numbers are up from four confirmed overdose deaths and three more under investigation as of Monday.

Regina police responded to 56 of the 100 overdoses and administered naloxone 18 times.

RPS continues to warn the public of the risk of using street drugs, and the “Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act” which protects those who are experiencing or report an overdose from possession charges.