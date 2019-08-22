Law enforcement across the province handed out 138 tickets to drivers who failed to slow in construction zones in July.

Speeding in orange zones was the focus of SGI’s Traffic Safety Spotlight last month.

Police issued 104 tickets for travelling over 60 km per hour while passing highway workers of occupied equipment in a work zone. Thirty two tickets were issued for travelling over 60 km per hour while passing a worker or flag person.

One ticket was issued for speeding while passing occupied equipment and another for speeding past equipment with its warning lights on.

SGI reminds drivers that it’s up to everyone to keep highway workers safe on the job.

Law enforcement and SGI will focus on impaired driving for the month of August.