REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 167 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The province broke its daily record for vaccines delivered with 18,995 more doses delivered.

One additional resident has died after testing positive for COVID-19, a person over 80 in Saskatoon.

There are 2,082 active cases in the province. Saskatchewan reported 156 more recoveries.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 191, or 15.6 new cases per 100,000 people.

One-hundred thirty-seven people are in hospital with COVID-19 with 24 in intensive care.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (six), Far Northeast (one), Northwest (20), North Central (16), Saskatoon (54), Central West (one), Central East (six), Regina (29), Southwest (three), South Central (11), and Southeast (14). Six new cases are pending location details.

VACCINE ELIGIBILITY

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be available for Saskatchewan residents over 85 years-old and those who had their first dose before February 15, on Monday.

Residents with specific medical conditions or requirements are also eligible for their second shot.

Vaccination eligibility in Saskatchewan has dropped to include residents 20-years and older, as of Sunday morning.

This applies to all of Saskatchewan except for those in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District, where age eligibility will stay at 18 and older.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan identified 130 additional variant cases in Saskatchewan. To date there have been 9,215 variant cases reported in the province.

There are no new lineage results to report. Of the 4,443 cases with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing 4,341 are B.1.1.1.7 which originated in the U.K., 87 are P.1 which originated in Brazil, 10 are B.1.351 with originated in South Africa and five are B.1.617 which originated in India.

VACCINE DELIVERY

Saskatchewan delivered 18,995 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine. This is a new daily record for the Saskatchewan Health Authority. The province credits expanded capacity due to pharmacies administering the vaccine for the significant increase in vaccines delivered.

Seventy-four per cent of those over 40 have received their first dose. Sixty-six per cent of those over 30 have received their first dose. Fifty-seven per cent of those over 18 have received their first dose.