

CTV Regina





The Canadian Western Agribition will move its dates in 2020 to accommodate Grey Cup festivities.

The Canadian Football League announced on Thursday night that the Saskatchewan Roughriders would host the Grey Cup next year.

Agribition says 2020 will be its 50th show, and the Riders are celebrating their 110th anniversary.

"CWA was included as part of the discussion around the bid for the Grey Cup, as both large-scale events will use the Evraz Place campus," Agribition CEO Chris Lane said. "It's important to have a strong partnership with the Roughriders to ensure both events are successful, and we certainly have that."

Agribition will be held Nov. 30 – Dec. 5, 2020.