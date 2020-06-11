REGINA -- Country music star Brett Kissel will perform a drive-in concert in Regina on June 20.

The announcement of ‘Saskatchewan’s Night Out with Brett Kissel’ came Thursday morning from Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL).

“We recognize people are getting antsy with staying home and for us, we’re getting antsy not being able to put on the shows we’re used to,” said Tim Reid, President and CEO of REAL. “We wanted to provide an opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy a live show all while practicing physical distancing.”

The show will take place on the SaskTel stage in the Evraz Place parking lot, south of the Brandt Centre.

Tickets will be available for purchase on June 12 at 10a.m. on Ticketmaster. Prices will range from $60 to $100 per vehicle.

“Today's announcement follows Brett's 6 sold-out drive-in shows happening over the weekend in his hometown of Edmonton,” REAL said in a news release.

No food or beverage will be available at the show.