REGINA -- The City of Regina is expanding its transit-on-demand program after launching the pilot program in August.

“Service results and valuable feedback from customers showed the opportunity to offer more pick up and drop off options,” the City said in a release.

Starting Oct. 13, riders can use on-demand transit at an additional 167 bus stops around the north end of Regina including the Northgate Mall and Avonhurst Shopping Mall.

More info on the coverage area of the pilot project can be found on the City’s website.

The pilot program allows riders to pre-schedule rides by phone or by using the City’s app and will continue until Dec. 31. The City is encouraging residents to test the new transit program, aimed at increasing ridership, reducing wait times and using less vehicles.